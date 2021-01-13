Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Truist raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $175.00. The company traded as high as $214.48 and last traded at $213.93, with a volume of 46052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $205.90.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on ZS. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Pritchard Capital raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 45,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.35, for a total transaction of $8,097,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,652,242.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.20, for a total transaction of $1,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,070,715.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,540 shares of company stock valued at $56,071,621. Corporate insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Zscaler by 0.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Zscaler by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zscaler by 4.3% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.22. The firm has a market cap of $28.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -237.20 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $142.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Company Profile (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

