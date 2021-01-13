Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube Sells 8,012 Shares

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) CRO Robert J. Traube sold 8,012 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.26, for a total value of $114,251.12. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 17,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,749.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Robert J. Traube also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 4th, Robert J. Traube sold 4,488 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $60,273.84.

Shares of ZUO stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,087,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,852. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.41 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average of $11.65.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $77.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.83 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Zuora by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,334,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Zuora by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 414,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after purchasing an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zuora by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 225,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $173,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to orient order-to-revenue operations.

