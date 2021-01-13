Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZURVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZURVY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Zurich Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zurich Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of ZURVY stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $42.98. 54,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,068. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.78. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $26.66 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 0.50.

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

