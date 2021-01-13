ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of ZW Data Action Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:CNET) fell 7.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.10 and last traded at $2.24. 4,145,267 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 33,748,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ZW Data Action Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $48.70 million, a P/E ratio of -13.18 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.30 million for the quarter. ZW Data Action Technologies had a negative return on equity of 37.20% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

About ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET)

ZW Data Action Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides omni-channel advertising, precision marketing, and data analysis services in the People's Republic of China. It offers Internet advertising, precision marketing, and related data and value added services through its Internet portals, including 28.com and liansuo.com that provide advertisers with tools to build sales channels in the form of franchisees, sales agents, distributors, and/or resellers; and distributes television shows comprising advertisements.

