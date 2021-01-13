Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.71 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will report $7.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.13 million and the lowest is $5.00 million. Zymeworks reported sales of $1.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 310.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year sales of $31.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $28.27 million to $34.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $39.71 million, with estimates ranging from $21.60 million to $54.25 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Zymeworks had a negative net margin of 569.13% and a negative return on equity of 44.06%.

Several brokerages have commented on ZYME. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $45.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Zymeworks in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zymeworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

ZYME opened at $54.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -14.32 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average is $41.06. Zymeworks has a one year low of $20.33 and a one year high of $59.03.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $136,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,033,631.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Neil A. Klompas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $931,981.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,083 shares of company stock worth $1,886,672 over the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 244.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 262.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,168 shares during the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

