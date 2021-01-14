-$0.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is ($0.05). Medicenna Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02).

Separately, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $104,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $4,108,000. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Medicenna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $383,000. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.46 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.58 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.07.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

