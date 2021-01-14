$0.08 EPS Expected for Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Heritage Global’s earnings. Heritage Global reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Global will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.23 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage Global.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HGBL. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

HGBL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.13. The company had a trading volume of 142,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,479. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.15 million, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.54.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Heritage Global stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Heritage Global at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

