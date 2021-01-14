-$0.14 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EverQuote’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.11) and the lowest is ($0.17). EverQuote posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.20). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 14.19% and a negative net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $89.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.01 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $63.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EverQuote from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $38.36 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 12-month low of $21.00 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.74 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.90.

In related news, insider Darryl Auguste sold 24,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.56, for a total transaction of $979,605.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,701,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Nicholas Graham sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $170,928.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 17,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $690,154.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 120,351 shares of company stock valued at $4,616,932. 45.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. P.A.W. Capital Corp grew its position in EverQuote by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in EverQuote by 214.5% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 11,607 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in EverQuote by 92.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,612 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in EverQuote in the third quarter worth approximately $374,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in EverQuote by 886.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 147,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after buying an additional 132,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. Its online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. The company serves carriers, agents, and indirect distributors and aggregators. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

