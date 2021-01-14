-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for PROS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). PROS reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PROS will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover PROS.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.01 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 33.57% and a negative net margin of 28.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered PROS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PROS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on PROS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

In other news, EVP Roberto D. Reiner sold 6,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $293,470.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,663,316.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $468,436.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 143,959 shares of company stock worth $6,801,527. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PROS by 230.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PROS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of PROS by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.37. 311,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.42. PROS has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $68.81. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.54.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business and business-to-consumer companies. The company offers PROS Smart CPQ, a tool for sales teams and partners to respond to customer quotes; and PROS Opportunity Detection that increases sales effectiveness and productivity by uncovering sales opportunities in existing accounts for sales teams.

