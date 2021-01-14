$0.22 EPS Expected for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) to report earnings of $0.22 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alliant Energy’s earnings. Alliant Energy posted earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.43. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alliant Energy.
Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%.
Alliant Energy stock opened at $48.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $37.66 and a one year high of $60.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average of $53.39.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,827,000. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 8,512.1% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.50% of the company’s stock.
About Alliant Energy
Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
