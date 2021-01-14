-$0.35 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 139,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 466,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,752. The firm has a market cap of $362.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.