-$0.35 EPS Expected for CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.32). CytomX Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.79) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.72). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.45 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 94.20% and a negative net margin of 58.13%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Guggenheim downgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. CytomX Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.66.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTMX. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 139,797 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.85. 466,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,752. The firm has a market cap of $362.86 million, a P/E ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.74. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.29.

About CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops a novel class of investigational antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates in clinical stage include CX-072, a Probody therapeutic targeting programmed cell death ligand 1 immuno-oncology target; CX-2009, a Probody drug conjugate (PDC) against CD166 novel drug target; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; CX-2029, a PDC targeting CD71 for solid tumors; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug for solid tumors.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.