-$0.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.61) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.17). Molecular Templates reported earnings of ($0.41) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Molecular Templates will report full year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.24) to ($1.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.67). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Molecular Templates.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The company had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.05 million.

In other Molecular Templates news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,990,745.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,077,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 280,000 shares of company stock worth $2,616,000. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 129.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates during the third quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTEM traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $11.09. The company had a trading volume of 264,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,354. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day moving average is $10.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. Molecular Templates has a 1-year low of $7.51 and a 1-year high of $19.12.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

