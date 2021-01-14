-$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM) to report earnings per share of ($0.47) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NGM Biopharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). NGM Biopharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGM Biopharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.52). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NGM Biopharmaceuticals.

Get NGM Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). NGM Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 91.64%. The business had revenue of $23.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.33 million.

NGM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NGM Biopharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

NGM opened at $25.70 on Thursday. NGM Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.56.

In related news, insider Jin-Long Chen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $732,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 870,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,484,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,408,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,812,000 after buying an additional 934,972 shares in the last quarter. Svennilson Peter increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Svennilson Peter now owns 18,017,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,665,000 after acquiring an additional 310,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,444,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,891,000 after acquiring an additional 158,965 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in NGM Biopharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,611,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,645,000 after acquiring an additional 88,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in NGM Biopharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $1,098,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic, and ophthalmic diseases. The company's product candidates include Aldafermin, an engineered variant of the FGF19 human hormone in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); NGM313, an agonistic antibody that activates fibroblast growth factor receptor 1c-beta-klotho, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for use in the treatment of type 2 diabetes and NASH; and NGM395, which is engineered variant of the GDF15 human hormone for use in the treatment of metabolic syndrome.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NGM Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.