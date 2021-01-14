$0.48 Earnings Per Share Expected for Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the lowest is $0.47. Semtech posted earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMTC. Cowen boosted their target price on Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Semtech from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Semtech from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Semtech has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.69.

SMTC stock traded up $4.11 on Thursday, hitting $78.00. 408,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,237. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $78.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 4.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.66.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $2,517,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,783.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mohan Maheswaran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $698,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,417,079.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,470,408. 1.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Semtech by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 171,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Semtech by 187.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Semtech by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,020,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

