$0.66 EPS Expected for Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) will report earnings per share of $0.66 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Peoples Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. Peoples Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Peoples Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Peoples Bancorp.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.13. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $52.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.88 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $23.00 to $21.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Peoples Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.63.

Shares of PEBO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $31.43. The company had a trading volume of 51,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,502. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.24 and its 200 day moving average is $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Peoples Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $17.91 and a fifty-two week high of $39.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.83 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.97.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, Director David L. Mead sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $25,980.00. 2.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 3.4% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 17,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 86,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 58.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial real estate construction loans, other commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and indirect and other consumer loans.

