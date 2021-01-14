$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) to announce $0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the lowest is $0.73. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 533.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full year earnings of $2.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $2.10. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $155.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.27 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 51.32% and a net margin of 7.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Nautilus from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Nautilus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Nautilus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Nautilus from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.07.

NLS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,621,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $648.75 million, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.81. Nautilus has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $28.43.

In other Nautilus news, Director Anne Saunders sold 4,000 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total value of $70,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,255.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 5,673 shares of Nautilus stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $113,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,599 shares of company stock worth $282,269 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nautilus by 451.3% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nautilus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

