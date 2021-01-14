-$0.78 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will announce earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03.

A number of research analysts have commented on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Path from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

BPTH traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 252,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,711. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.20. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

