0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Up 10% This Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $984,046.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

