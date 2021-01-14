$1.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) to announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.22 billion. Encompass Health posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full year sales of $4.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $4.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $5.16 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EHC. Barclays upgraded Encompass Health to an “overweight” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Encompass Health from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.64.

EHC stock opened at $83.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $87.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.64%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

