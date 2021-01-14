$1.26 Million in Sales Expected for Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) will announce $1.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arcadia Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $480,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.04 million. Arcadia Biosciences reported sales of $420,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will report full year sales of $2.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 million to $2.94 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $10.94 million, with estimates ranging from $3.80 million to $18.07 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Arcadia Biosciences.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 175.11% and a negative net margin of 1,973.82%. The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.69 on Thursday. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of -0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKDA. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $283,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

