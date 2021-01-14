$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) will post sales of $1.32 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Capri’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.28 billion. Capri posted sales of $1.57 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Capri will report full-year sales of $4.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.90 billion to $4.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.82 billion to $5.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Capri.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.83. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.23% and a positive return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Capri from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capri from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $45.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Capri has a 52 week low of $5.42 and a 52 week high of $46.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.83 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 2.31.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Capri in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Capri during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Capri by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Capri during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Capri by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

