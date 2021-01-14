$1.40 Billion in Sales Expected for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report sales of $1.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Coty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.45 billion and the lowest is $1.35 billion. Coty posted sales of $2.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year sales of $4.85 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $5.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.44 billion to $5.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Coty.

Get Coty alerts:

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Consumer Edge lowered Coty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Coty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.48.

Shares of COTY opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.25. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $13.01.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.95 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johannes P. Huth purchased 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.20 per share, with a total value of $6,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 329,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,045,888.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,061,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,614,340 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coty by 39.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,345,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,033,000 after acquiring an additional 9,425,610 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its position in Coty by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,483,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,206,000 after buying an additional 1,133,212 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Coty by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 3,836,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,671,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,913,000 after purchasing an additional 213,376 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,045,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coty

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coty (COTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.