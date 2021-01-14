1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st.

Shares of FLWS opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its 200 day moving average is $25.35. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.42 and a beta of 1.67.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other 1-800-FLOWERS.COM news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $751,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $460,351.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,119,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,861,563.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,339. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter worth $47,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 40.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth about $212,000. 46.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

