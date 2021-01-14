$1.88 Billion in Sales Expected for Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) will report sales of $1.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Dana’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93 billion. Dana reported sales of $1.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Dana will report full-year sales of $6.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $6.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dana.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

In other Dana news, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total transaction of $589,209.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dana by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,831,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,566,000 after purchasing an additional 550,250 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,303,000 after buying an additional 345,783 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Dana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,918,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,840 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,199,000 after buying an additional 284,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dana by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 764,937 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,425,000 after buying an additional 258,922 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dana stock opened at $21.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -429.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $22.69.

Dana Company Profile

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

