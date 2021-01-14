$101.79 Million in Sales Expected for Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) to report sales of $101.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Pluralsight’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $102.90 million and the lowest is $101.14 million. Pluralsight reported sales of $88.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pluralsight will report full year sales of $388.58 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $388.00 million to $389.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $443.88 million, with estimates ranging from $436.33 million to $450.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pluralsight.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of PS stock opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $22.69.

In other news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total transaction of $142,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,014.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $378,408.63. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,319 shares of company stock worth $762,319. 21.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth about $31,147,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pluralsight by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,371,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 756,777 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pluralsight by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,608,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,947,000 after acquiring an additional 515,014 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,551,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 209,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pluralsight during the third quarter worth $2,797,000. 81.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

