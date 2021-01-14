103,700 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 103,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,167,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.27% of MarketAxess as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 2,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in MarketAxess by 1.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 6.0% during the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 87.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In related news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 41,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.17, for a total value of $23,171,970.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 850,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,595,700.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Antonio L. Delise sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.59, for a total value of $2,270,478.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,047 shares in the company, valued at $16,783,697.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,462 shares of company stock worth $38,841,565 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on MarketAxess from $608.00 to $599.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $590.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.73.

Shares of MKTX stock traded down $24.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $512.29. 11,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 262,900. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.49 and a twelve month high of $606.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $555.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $520.63. The firm has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.87 and a beta of 0.40.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.04. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.