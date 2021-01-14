10,715 Shares in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Bought by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 10,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $1,963,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 454.9% during the fourth quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 13,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 13,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Integer Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.3% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 118,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,961,000 after acquiring an additional 25,387 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $126.88 and a 200-day moving average of $125.90. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $127.92.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.