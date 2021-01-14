10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Financial Review

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) and Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

This table compares 10x Genomics and Illumina’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10x Genomics $245.89 million 73.27 -$31.25 million ($0.80) -224.39 Illumina $3.54 billion 15.15 $1.00 billion $6.57 55.97

Illumina has higher revenue and earnings than 10x Genomics. 10x Genomics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Illumina, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares 10x Genomics and Illumina’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10x Genomics -31.06% -19.18% -13.01% Illumina 19.70% 15.93% 10.09%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

60.8% of 10x Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Illumina shares are held by institutional investors. 13.3% of 10x Genomics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Illumina shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for 10x Genomics and Illumina, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10x Genomics 0 1 7 0 2.88 Illumina 3 8 8 0 2.26

10x Genomics currently has a consensus price target of $134.90, suggesting a potential downside of 24.85%. Illumina has a consensus price target of $333.30, suggesting a potential downside of 9.36%. Given Illumina’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Illumina is more favorable than 10x Genomics.

Summary

Illumina beats 10x Genomics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc., a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products. The company's single cell solution runs on its chromium instruments, which include single cell gene expression for measuring gene activity on a cell-by-cell basis; single cell immune profiling for measuring the activity of immune cells and their targets; single cell ATAC for measuring epigenetics, including the physical organization of DNA; single cell CNV for measuring cellular heterogeneity through DNA changes, such as copy number variation; and visium spatial gene expression solution that measures the spatial gene expression patterns across a tissue sample. It serves various academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, and other institutions. The company was formerly known as 10X Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to 10X Genomics, Inc. in November 2014. 10x Genomics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Pleasanton, California.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc. provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments. The company provides instruments and consumables used in genetic analysis; and genotyping and sequencing services, instrument service contracts, and development and licensing agreements. Its customers include genomic research centers, academic institutions, government laboratories, and hospitals, as well as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, commercial molecular diagnostic laboratories, and consumer genomics companies. The company markets and distributes its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia-Pacific region, as well as sells through life-science distributors in certain markets within Europe, the Asia-Pacific region, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. Illumina, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.