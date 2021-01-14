1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Earns Neutral Rating from DZ Bank

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DRI has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €26.02 ($30.61).

Shares of ETR DRI traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €20.74 ($24.40). 181,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 52-week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 52-week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The company’s 50-day moving average is €20.54 and its 200-day moving average is €21.43.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

