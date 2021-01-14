1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) (ETR:DRI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €31.00 ($36.47) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Independent Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 1&1 Drillisch AG (DRI.F) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €26.02 ($30.61).

DRI traded down €0.35 ($0.41) during trading on Thursday, reaching €20.74 ($24.40). 181,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.55. 1&1 Drillisch AG has a 12-month low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a 12-month high of €27.03 ($31.80). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.43. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.58.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

