$114.57 Million in Sales Expected for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) will post sales of $114.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $116.10 million and the lowest is $114.00 million. Tenable posted sales of $97.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full-year sales of $436.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $436.17 million to $438.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $519.53 million, with estimates ranging from $503.01 million to $525.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 22.79% and a negative return on equity of 68.33%. The company had revenue of $112.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.48 million.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Tenable from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tenable from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tenable from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Tenable from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.55.

Tenable stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -58.16 and a beta of 1.83. Tenable has a fifty-two week low of $16.28 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.83.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,246,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,386,482.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.87, for a total value of $146,628.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,141.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,219 shares of company stock worth $5,946,737. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 336.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 523,335 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tenable in the second quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Tenable by 148.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 261,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Tenable by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,951,000 after buying an additional 200,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Featured Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.