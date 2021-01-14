12Ships Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TSHP)

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One 12Ships coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, 12Ships has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. 12Ships has a total market cap of $18.38 million and approximately $2.54 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00041138 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005198 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.19 or 0.00370172 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0742 or 0.00000187 BTC.
- Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.87 or 0.00037398 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,533.78 or 0.03857337 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002519 BTC.
- Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013123 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002515 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00012499 BTC.
About 12Ships
According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “
Buying and Selling 12Ships
12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 12Ships using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
