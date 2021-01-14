137,880 Shares in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Bought by Guild Investment Management Inc.

Guild Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 137,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,873,000. Eos Energy Enterprises comprises about 3.2% of Guild Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Guild Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Eos Energy Enterprises as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Investment House LLC bought a new position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eos Energy Enterprises alerts:

Separately, B. Riley lifted their target price on Eos Energy Enterprises from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.56. 4,853,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,776,405. Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.06.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eos Energy Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.