140166 Increases Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $60.00

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at 140166 from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the airline’s stock. 140166’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LUV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE LUV traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $49.32. 306,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,691,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.24. Southwest Airlines has a 52-week low of $22.47 and a 52-week high of $58.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, EVP Gregory D. Wells sold 15,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $709,768.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,085,735.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 57.9% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 802 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.