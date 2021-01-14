$151.63 Million in Sales Expected for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) will post $151.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for WesBanco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.60 million to $155.02 million. WesBanco reported sales of $137.80 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WesBanco will report full-year sales of $606.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $601.64 million to $610.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $578.72 million, with estimates ranging from $571.11 million to $589.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow WesBanco.

Get WesBanco alerts:

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $155.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.76 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WSBC shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of WesBanco from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $31.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $17.46 and a 12-month high of $37.13. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

In other WesBanco news, EVP Brent E. Richmond sold 1,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.72, for a total transaction of $54,298.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,599 shares in the company, valued at $731,082.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Cornelsen sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.76, for a total transaction of $308,880.00. Insiders have sold 33,920 shares of company stock valued at $872,848 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WesBanco (WSBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.