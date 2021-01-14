$162.06 Million in Sales Expected for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) to report sales of $162.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $156.11 million and the highest is $168.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $140.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full-year sales of $610.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $602.94 million to $619.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $670.78 million, with estimates ranging from $645.56 million to $696.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.31. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $153.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HTLF shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $44.16 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71.

In other news, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert B. Engel acquired 1,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 123,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after acquiring an additional 9,193 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,157,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,708,000 after purchasing an additional 31,166 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

