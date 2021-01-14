$17.44 Billion in Sales Expected for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) will report sales of $17.44 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.40 billion and the highest is $17.66 billion. Intel posted sales of $20.21 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intel will report full-year sales of $75.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.29 billion to $75.55 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $71.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $67.13 billion to $76.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Intel.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.22.

In other news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,740,598,000 after acquiring an additional 8,197,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intel by 2.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 320,571,576 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,599,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,155,998 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 64.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,474,275 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $267,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,800 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Intel by 35.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,513,419 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $285,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,764,845 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,489,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,805 shares during the period. 60.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $233.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

See Also: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intel (INTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.