$2.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $2.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.28 billion and the highest is $2.32 billion. Campbell Soup reported sales of $2.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full year sales of $8.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.27 billion to $8.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPB. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.13.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CPB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,227,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,928,000 after buying an additional 919,799 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 209.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,275,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after buying an additional 863,757 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,913,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,508,000 after buying an additional 732,451 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 595,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,802,000 after buying an additional 282,293 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,758,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,251,000 after purchasing an additional 245,873 shares during the last quarter. 51.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPB stock opened at $45.43 on Thursday. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $40.70 and a 52-week high of $57.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is a positive change from Campbell Soup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.17%.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

