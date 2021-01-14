$2.58 Million in Sales Expected for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report $2.58 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S posted sales of $2.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full year sales of $10.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.53 million to $16.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $64.82 million, with estimates ranging from $24.46 million to $140.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by ($0.74). Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 4,042.79% and a negative return on equity of 55.72%. The company had revenue of $3.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million.

ASND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $187.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $158.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 196.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $165.50 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.32. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $183.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.16 and a beta of 0.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon growth hormone, which has completed Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone which is in Phase II clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon CNP, a long-acting prodrug of C-type natriuretic peptide which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of achondroplasia.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.