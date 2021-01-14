$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) will report sales of $2.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full-year sales of $11.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on FE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub lowered FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.41.

Shares of FE opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $22.85 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 31.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 29.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 54.7% during the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 32,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.