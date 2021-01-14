$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) to post $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for FirstEnergy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.80 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.84 billion. FirstEnergy reported sales of $2.67 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FirstEnergy will report full year sales of $11.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.99 billion to $11.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $11.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.52 billion to $12.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FirstEnergy.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. FirstEnergy’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

FE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub cut FirstEnergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.41.

Shares of FE stock opened at $30.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.16. FirstEnergy has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $52.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.47%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in FirstEnergy by 141.3% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in FirstEnergy by 54.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in FirstEnergy by 31.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.09% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FirstEnergy (FE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.