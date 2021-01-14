21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100,000 shares, a growth of 60.8% from the December 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 262.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,095 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 30,285.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 6,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at $212,000. 44.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $39.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 0.26. 21Vianet Group has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.74 and a 200 day moving average of $25.54.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.50. The business had revenue of $183.49 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 49.02% and a negative net margin of 55.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 21Vianet Group will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VNET. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 21Vianet Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.