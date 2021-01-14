285,679 Shares in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Acquired by Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 285,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,187,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Ally Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $296,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 35,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,305 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 2,187,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other Ally Financial news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total transaction of $502,046.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,569,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,074,250. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.22 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALLY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.55.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.