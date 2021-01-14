$29.13 Million in Sales Expected for Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA) to report sales of $29.13 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Urstadt Biddle Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $27.25 million to $31.00 million. Urstadt Biddle Properties posted sales of $34.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Urstadt Biddle Properties will report full year sales of $126.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $124.40 million to $130.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $128.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Urstadt Biddle Properties.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 8.26%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.01 million, a PE ratio of 47.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.22 and a 52-week high of $24.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.16%.

In other news, Director Bryan O. Colley bought 8,200 shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, for a total transaction of $80,442.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBA. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 445.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 724,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 591,441 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,732,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,544,000. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 200,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 108,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 282,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 106,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

