$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) will post $3.58 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nutrien’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.34 billion and the highest is $3.84 billion. Nutrien reported sales of $3.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nutrien will report full-year sales of $20.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.50 billion to $20.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.89 billion to $22.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nutrien.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, 140166 cut shares of Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.12.

Shares of NTR opened at $53.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.14 and a 200-day moving average of $40.77. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $55.12. The company has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 313.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.346 dividend. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 57.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

