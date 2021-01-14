33,876 Shares in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Bought by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 33,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Palladiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Palladiem LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 143.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 857,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,414,000 after purchasing an additional 504,732 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $11,337,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 667.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 197,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,179,000 after purchasing an additional 171,908 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 517,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,248,000 after purchasing an additional 167,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,175,000 after purchasing an additional 139,795 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

EAGG traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $56.04. 101,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,971. iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $52.24 and a 52 week high of $57.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.