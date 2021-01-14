360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Stock Price Up 6.5%

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s share price rose 6.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.68. Approximately 651,355 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 792,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.85.

QFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on 360 DigiTech in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, 360 DigiTech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.35.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.45.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.56 by $2.78. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $545.47 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QFIN. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in 360 DigiTech by 25.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of 360 DigiTech in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

