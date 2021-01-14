$392.58 Million in Sales Expected for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) to report $392.58 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $390.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $395.40 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $369.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $388.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.62 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FDS. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Raymond James restated a “sell” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $291.20.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.64, for a total transaction of $595,516.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,402.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total transaction of $258,953.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 3,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,760,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 692.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 54,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $330.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $336.85 and a 200 day moving average of $337.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78. FactSet Research Systems has a 1 year low of $195.22 and a 1 year high of $363.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.33%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

