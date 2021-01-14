3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $296.91

3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) (LON:3IN)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $296.91 and traded as high as $305.30. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) shares last traded at $303.50, with a volume of 1,037,398 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 38.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 301.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 296.91. The company has a market cap of £2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were issued a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s previous dividend of $4.60. 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

3i Infrastructure plc is a closed-ended investment company that invests in infrastructure businesses and assets. The Company’s objective is to provide shareholders with a sustainable total return of 8% to 10% per annum, to be achieved over the medium term, with a progressive annual dividend per share.

