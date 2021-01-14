$40.50 Million in Sales Expected for Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) will report $40.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Mercantile Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $39.40 million to $42.00 million. Mercantile Bank reported sales of $38.48 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercantile Bank will report full-year sales of $160.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $158.70 million to $163.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $148.47 million, with estimates ranging from $144.50 million to $152.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mercantile Bank.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.24. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 23.02% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $42.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.17 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Mercantile Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Mercantile Bank from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Mercantile Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

In related news, COO Robert T. Worthington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $87,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,503.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $332,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the third quarter worth about $466,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 25.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 100.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 9,599 shares during the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBWM stock opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mercantile Bank has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $37.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.80.

Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

